Teen held after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

27 August 2020 21:45 IST

Additional troops deployed to U.S. city

A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested on Wednesday after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the attack on Tuesday that was largely captured on cellphone video. The shooting left a third person wounded.

“I just killed somebody,” the gunman, carrying a semi-automatic rifle, could be heard saying at one point.

In the wake of the killings, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorised the deployment of 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops in the city of 1,00,000 midway between Milwaukee and Chicago. The Governor’s office said he is working with other States to bring in additional National Guard members and law officers. Authorities also announced a 7 p.m. curfew, though protesters ignored it again on Wednesday.

As of early Thursday, the protests were mostly peaceful, in contrast to the violent clashes that marked earlier nights of protests.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the gunman leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people. Sheriff David Beth said it was a chaotic, high-stress scene — conditions he said can cause “tunnel vision” among law officers.