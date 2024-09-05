Teen charged with murder of 80-year-old grandfather in U.K.

A 14-year-old boy on Thursday (September 5, 2024) appeared before a court in central England charged with the murder of an octogenarian grandfather walking his dog in a park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekend incident, which saw 80-year-old Bhim Kohli die from injuries sustained during the Sunday (September 1, 2024) attack, is the latest case of alleged youth violence that has shocked the UK.

A number of teenagers have been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the past year alone, with dozens of teens also charged with participating in anti-immigration riots last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy charged in the latest case appeared before a youth court in Leicester. He will make a second appearance before Leicester Crown Court on September 5

Police charged him with murder after Kohli died from injuries suffered during an assault on Sunday (September 1, 2024) while he was walking his dog in Braunstone, near Leicester.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four other children -- a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12 -- were arrested on suspicion of murder, but later released with no further action.

Leicestershire Police have said initial findings from a post-mortem examination indicate that Kohli died as a result of a neck injury.

His family has described him as a "loving, caring person".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.