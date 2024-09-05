GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teen charged with murder of 80-year-old grandfather in U.K.

The 80-year-old Indian origin man was attacked while walking his dog in a park; a number of teenagers have been convicted of murder and manslaughter in 2023 alone in U.K.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:32 pm IST - London

AFP
A 14-year-old boy on Thursday (September 5, 2024) appeared before a court in central England charged with the murder of an octogenarian grandfather.

Representative image. A 14-year-old boy on Thursday (September 5, 2024) appeared before a court in central England charged with the murder of an octogenarian grandfather. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 14-year-old boy on Thursday (September 5, 2024) appeared before a court in central England charged with the murder of an octogenarian grandfather walking his dog in a park.

The weekend incident, which saw 80-year-old Bhim Kohli die from injuries sustained during the Sunday (September 1, 2024) attack, is the latest case of alleged youth violence that has shocked the UK.

A number of teenagers have been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the past year alone, with dozens of teens also charged with participating in anti-immigration riots last month.

The boy charged in the latest case appeared before a youth court in Leicester. He will make a second appearance before Leicester Crown Court on September 5

Police charged him with murder after Kohli died from injuries suffered during an assault on Sunday (September 1, 2024) while he was walking his dog in Braunstone, near Leicester.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Four other children -- a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12 -- were arrested on suspicion of murder, but later released with no further action.

Leicestershire Police have said initial findings from a post-mortem examination indicate that Kohli died as a result of a neck injury.

His family has described him as a "loving, caring person".

