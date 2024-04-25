GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Technical glitch temporarily closed southern Norway airspace, causing delays at Oslo airport

The airspace was gradually reopened after more than three hours, but delays would continue throughout the day

April 25, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Copenhagen

AP
Oslo Airport.

Oslo Airport. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A technical problem caused aviation authorities in Norway to temporarily close the airspace over the south of the country on April 25, leading to significant delays at Oslo airport, one of the largest in Scandinavia.

The airspace was gradually reopened after more than three hours, but delays would continue throughout the day, the state-owned airport operator said.

In a statement, Avinor said “the technical error was at the Oslo Control Center, which meant that the airspace in southern Norway had major restrictions.” Long-haul flights would be prioritized, Norwegian news agency NTB cited Avinor spokeswoman Cathrine Fuglesang Framholt as saying.

“It will take a long time before we are completely back to normal,” Fuglesang Framholt said, according to NTB.

With about 25 million passengers per year, the Oslo international airport is Norway's largest and is a main hub in Scandinavia together with the airports in Copenhagen and Stockholm.

Avinor, which is based in Oslo, runs 43 Norwegian airports.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.