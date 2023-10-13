Teacher killed in knife attack in school in northern France

October 13, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - PARIS

A teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack in a school in the northern France city of Arras on October 13, BFM TV said.

Local police confirmed there had been a knife attack. Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested.

Police could not confirm media reports that the assailant had shouted 'Allahu Akbar'.

BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old and a former pupil.

BFM TV said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and inured. Pupils were confined to their classroom, it said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school.

