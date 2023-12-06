ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift is named Time Magazine's person of the year

December 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - NEW YORK

Time Magazine has named Taylor Swift its person of the year

AP

This image courtesy of TIME/TIME Person of the Year shows the cover of Time magazine announcing the 2023 Person of the Year with US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. | Photo Credit: AFP

Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.

Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on December 6, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift (33) achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about her selection.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She's even the subject of college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time's 2022 person of the year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

music / pop music

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US