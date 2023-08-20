Tatmadaw | Myanmar’s ‘killing machine’

August 20, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

Circa 1941, seven years before Myanmar (then Burma) was liberated from the British colonial rule, a ceremony was afoot in Bangkok. It featured the Thirty Comrades, a revolutionary group that spearheaded Burma’s Independence movement. The men drew each other’s blood with a single syringe, mixed it in a silver bowl with alcohol and quaffed the potion.

A drop of blood to seal a vow of loyalty to the nation, and the Tatmadaw — Burmese for “army” — was born.

The protagonists have ruled Myanmar for most of its existence, courting the label of a ‘killing machine’, designed to eliminate any threat — internal or global, real or contrived. They claim to have a standing force of 5,00,000 men, a rank of fighters who have unleashed some of the most terrible horrors, including mass rape, torture and genocidal crimes against ethnic minorities. In 2021, they ruthlessly consolidated power by ousting the democratically elected leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, jailing her on corruption charges and declaring a state of emergency.

Bloodshed soaks their history, and that of Myanmar, which is the site of the longest-running armed conflict in the world. .The Tatmadaw has built a ‘state within the state’, insulated from ‘enemies’ beyond, observers note.

A violent history

“The modern state of Burma was born as a military occupation,” historian Thant Myint-U writes. The Burma Independence Army (BIA) collaborated with Japan against the British and was joined by other anti-colonial militias that shaped the contours of modern-day Tatmadaw. Among the ranks of the BIA was Aung San, the architect of Myanmar’s independence and Ms. Suu Kyi’s father.

“The Tatmadaw is deeply imbued with the idea that since 1948 it alone has been responsible for holding the Union together, defeating its enemies – both internal and external – and saving the country from chaos... It has also led to the conviction that the Tatmadaw has both a right and duty to supersede other state institutions if circumstances demand.”Andrew Selth, scholar

Myanmar limped to freedom in 1948, but descended soon into ethnic factions due to internal conflict. In 1962, the military staged the first of its four coups to take control from an elected government. They rewrote the citizenship law in 1982 to automatically grant citizenship to different ethnic groups, excluding minorities such as the Rohingya Muslims. The 8888 uprising (on August 8, 1988) marked the first pro-democracy revolt led by student activists, but it was brutally put down in which about 5,000 people were killed. The Tatmadaw set out to ‘reconsolidate’ Myanmar “to create conditions for passing authority to a constitutional government”, analyst Robert Taylor observed.

Ms. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) fizzed into existence, but she was placed on a 15-year-long house arrest. The Tatmadaw’s political foothold simultaneously strengthened, curbing resistance such as the 2007 Saffron revolution. The regime in 2008 adopted a Constitution which ensured the military never falls prey to civilian control. In 2011, the Tatmadaw uncharacteristically agreed to hold parliamentary elections and implement democratic reforms as part of a ‘liberalisation’ policy. They were in a power-sharing agreement with Ms. Suu Kyi’s government for five years, before the 2021 coup.

Political institution

Understanding the Tatmadaw raises three challenges, scholar Andrew Selth argued. How do you measure a country’s military capability? What is the context of modern Myanmar? Is it possible to objectively articulate Tatmadaw’s role?

Researchers note the military came to be a desirable career and a site of social mobility, in the context of corruption, a flailing economy and ethnic factions. “The killers in uniforms [learn] that they are virtuous defenders of the country, of the race and of Buddhism,” human rights activist Dr. Maung Zarni told The Diplomat.“Never hesitating, always ready to sacrifice blood and sweat is the Tatmadaw,” display lofty banners on the streets. In 1989, they changed the country’s official name to Myanmar. Myanmar is made up of 130 ethnic minorities, with Buddhist Bamars forming the majority. Many Bamars serve in the upper echelons of the military.

The Tatmadaw owns banks, hospitals, schools, farms; they run publishing houses, stations, a film industry which produces tales valorising the army. The Tatmadaw, the 15th largest military in the world, accounts for 44% of the government’s expenditure.

Unlike other military juntas, the Tatmadaw are less politicians in uniforms than ‘war fighters’, adhering to a script of ultranationalism, as Mary Callahan wrote in her book Making Enemies.

The military tells many stories about itself, to itself: In the constricted world of the Tatmadaw, an enemy is always lurking about. Ms. Suu Kyi’s November 2020 victory was portrayed as electoral fraud; American philanthropist George Soros is accused of funding pro-democracy activists and politicians; a ‘rapacious’ Muslim organisation is attempting to destroy the Buddhist faith.

A former military official told The New York Times that in his first year of training, he was shown a film that portrayed the 1988 democracy activists as “frenzied animals slicing off soldiers’ heads”.

Since its formation, the Tatmadaw are fighting on multiple fronts, including roughly 250 local defence groups and ethnic armed organisations. Gwen Robinson, a Myanmar expert, told the BBC that this degree of resistance has accustomed them to using lethal force and violence within their own borders. “It’s shaped the Tatmadaw into this ruthless fighting machine that will just follow orders robotically.”

Moment of crisis

The Tatmadaw’s mythmaking is showing signs of leakage post the 2021 military coup, observers say. There are reports of low morale, defections and desertions; some estimates put the size of Myanmar’s military as low as 95,000. Recruitment levels have dropped, combat units are poorly trained amid rumours about a widening gulf between the privileged elite and the ranks. A report found the Tatmadaw exerts real control in only 30%-40% of the territory. The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development party plans to replace the current head witha loyalist to Tatmadaw’s chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, a reshuffle “aimed at adding more military hard-liners”, Chetan Rana wrote in The Hindu.

There’s a crisis of belief too among majoritarian groups who have witnessed the military killing its own people in the aftermath of the 2021 coup. Some have ceased calling General Aung Hlaing’s army (charged with perpetrating the Rohingya genocide and leading the coup) the ‘Tatmadaw’, a reverential term coined for Burma’s ‘Royal’ Army. They prefer ‘Sit-tat’ instead, avoiding any reference to glory. Some also use the cruder ‘Sit-kew’. Dog soldiers. Scholar Tun Myint argued that the military was once seen as a feared entity (kjau zaja), but their image today is closer to jun zaja, Burmese for a feeling that goes beyond hate