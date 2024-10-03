GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tanzania suspends newspaper over animations featuring president

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan has faced mounting domestic and international criticism over allegations that the security forces are behind the kidnapping and murder of opposition figures

Published - October 03, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Dar es Salaam

AFP
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tanzania suspended the online operations of a leading newspaper on Thursday (October 3, 2024) after it released cartoons featuring the president and referencing recent abductions and killings of dissidents.

One of the animated videos released online earlier this week by The Citizen showed President Samia Suluhu Hassan watching news broadcasts of dissidents and victims of state repression.

Ms. Hassan has faced mounting domestic and international criticism over allegations that the security forces are behind the kidnapping and murder of opposition figures.

Her government has banned two major rallies by the opposition Chadema party since August, briefly detaining its leaders.

The Citizen, one of the most influential English-language papers, issued a statement on Wednesday saying its online publications had been suspended for 30 days.

The ruling came from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority, which described the clips as presenting "negative interpretations for the nation, something that affects and undermines national unity, peace and cohesion".

The paper had already removed the animations, saying in a separate statement that it did so because of "the misinterpretation it has generated".

Ms. Hassan took power after the sudden death of her authoritarian predecessor John Magufuli in 2021. She was initially feted for removing restrictions on opposition rallies and the media.

But rights groups and Western governments, including the United States, have criticised what they see as renewed repression ahead of local elections in November and a general election in late 2025.

One of the people featured in the animated videos was the father of artist Shadrack Chaula who was sentenced to two years in July after burning Ms. Hassan's picture.

The father is heard saying "dead or alive... I want to see my child", while Hassan watches from the sofa.

Published - October 03, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Related Topics

World / Tanzania

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.