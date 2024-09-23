Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, blocks protest

Police arrested Tanzania’s top opposition figures and prevented a mass protest in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Monday (September 23, 2024) in the latest crackdown on dissent in the East African nation.

Despite an official ban, the opposition Chadema party had vowed to go ahead with the rally over the alleged kidnapping and killing of its members by security forces.

But riot police were stationed across the city with water cannons to prevent gatherings, and Chadema’s chairman Freeman Mbowe and his deputy Tundu Lissu were quickly arrested along with dozens of others.

“Demonstration is our constitutional right and we are surprised by the magnitude of force being used by the police to threaten people and suppress our freedom,” Mr. Mbowe told supporters before being led away by police, according to a video shared by the party online.

Chadema accuses President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government of returning the country to the repressive tactics of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Ms. Hassan took over following Mr. Magufuli’s sudden death in March 2021 and appeared to signal a more liberal approach, reversing restrictions on opposition rallies and the media.

But Chadema accuses the security forces of being behind the recent disappearance of several members and the killing of Ali Mohamed Kibao, from its national secretariat who was found dead earlier this month.

Chadema gave a list of nine senior party figures who were arrested on Monday (September 23, 2024), adding that “various leaders from coastal regions and over 40 members” had also been detained.

An even bigger crackdown took place in August when the party tried to hold a youth day rally, with Mr. Mbowe, Mr. Lissu and hundreds of others arrested.

‘Peaceful protests’

Rights groups and Western governments, including the United States, have criticised the renewed repression ahead of local elections in November and a general election in late 2025.

Mr. Lissu has been arrested numerous times and suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an assassination attempt in 2017 but returned to Tanzania last year after Ms. Hassan lifted the ban on opposition rallies.

Police had alleged that the Chadema demonstrations would be violent.

But in a speech broadcast on X on Sunday (September 22, 2024), Mr. Mbowe said, “I remind Tanzanians that we are going to hold peaceful protests. We are neither carrying any weapons nor planning to violate the peace as some people allege.

“In case some of us will be arrested, hurt or even killed, pray for us and never turn back. We are doing this to make our country a peaceful place to live,” he said.