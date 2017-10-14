Tamils in Jaffna demand release of political prisoners

A group of Jaffna-based civil society organisations on Friday observed a hartal, urging the government to release the nearly-130 political prisoners being held for more than eight years, after the war ended.

Shops and markets were closed in Jaffna town, local media reports said, even as protesters raised slogans demanding the release of persons held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), considered a draconian law by those demanding that it be repealed.

Following domestic and international pressure to repeal the PTA, the Maithripala Sirisena government began drafting a new counter-terrorism law. However, critics have observed that the draft is hardly a departure from the earlier version.

“Despite the political prisoners’ repeated struggles and hunger strikes, the government has not paid any attention to their plight,” said Fr. Sakthivel, an activist who convened Friday’s protest. There are about 132 prisoners, including a few Sinhalese and Muslim persons, he said.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition and the Tamil National Alliance R. Sampanthan wrote to President Sirisena urging him to make a political intervention and ensure the release of Tamil prisoners under the PTA. "The only evidence available against most of these persons are confessions extracted from them against their will under the Prevention of Terrorism Law, which would be inadmissible against them in normal Court of Law," he said, noting that the prisoners had been in custody for long periods irrespective of whether they had been charged or not.

While there have been many protests in the past on the release of political prisoners, the issue drew more attention in the past week after three prisoners in the Anuradhapura prison – in the Sinhalese-majority North Central Province - began a hunger strike, and continued despite deteriorating health. They had been transferred there from Vavuniya in the Northern Province, a move that activists in Jaffna said was politically motivated.