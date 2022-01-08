International

Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash

Lava is seen after the eruption of volcano Wolf on Isabela Island in the Galapagos, Ecuador January 7, 2022. Photo: Galapagos National Park via Reuters  

The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands was erupting on January 8, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute.

A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3,793 meters (12,444 feet) above sea level following the eruption that began shortly before midnight of January 5 local time, the Institute said.

Also Read
Lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Explosive secret of volcanoes

 

Ecuador’s Emergency Operations Committee said the new eruption on Isabela Island, the largest in the Galapagos chain, didn’t represent a risk to humans or to native local species. Populated areas are located at the opposite side of the island.

But the Environment Ministry said eight people, including national park guards and scientists doing field work on pink iguanas living on the volcano’s slopes, were evacuated from the area.

The Galapagos Government Council said the emergency committee would continue monitoring the volcano to see in which direction the lava flows.

The 1,701-meter (5,580-foot) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from mainland South America.

Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing the pre-dawn darkness.

The volcano last erupted in 2015.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2022 10:57:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/tallest-galapagos-volcano-erupts-spewing-lava-ash/article38183790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY