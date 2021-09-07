Taliban will let Afghans freely depart: Blinken

Doha

07 September 2021 22:19 IST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the Taliban had reiterated a pledge to allow Afghans to freely depart Afghanistan following his meeting with Qatari officials on accelerating evacuations.

U.S. President Joe Biden has faced mounting pressure amid reports that several hundred people, also including Americans, had been prevented for a week from flying out of an airport in northern Afghanistan.

The Taliban told the U.S. that “they will let people with travel documents freely depart,” Mr. Blinken told a news conference in Doha where he and Defen- ce Secretary Lloyd Austin met their Qatari opposite numbers. “We will hold them to that,” he added.

Qatar said that Kabul airport, largely closed since the conclusion of Washington’s chaotic withdrawal from the country at the end of August, would hopefully reopen soon, potentially opening an important corridor for Afghans seeking to leave.

“The entire international community is looking to the Taliban to uphold that commitment,” Mr. Blinken said, referring to a UN Security Council resolution that urged safe passage.

Mr. Biden’s senior Cabinet members had dinner on arrival on Monday with Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani where they expressed Washington’s thanks to Doha for its assistance with the Afghanistan airlift.