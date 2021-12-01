Taliban urge U.S. to release frozen funds

Doha

01 December 2021 22:18 IST

They call for an end to blacklists, sanctions

The Taliban renewed its call for the U.S. to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis.

The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan.

It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the U.S. exit.

“The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities,” tweeted Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

“The Afghan delegation assured the U.S. side of security and urged that Afghanistan’s frozen money should be released unconditionally, blacklists and sanctions must end and human issues be separated from political ones.”

Washington seized nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank also suspended activities in Afghanistan, withholding aid as well as $340 million in new reserves.