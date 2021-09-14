Taliban thank world for aid, urge U.S. to show ‘heart’

Kabul

14 September 2021 22:02 IST

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the world for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency aid to Afghanistan, and urged the U.S. to show “heart” to the impoverished country.

A donor conference in Geneva on Monday saw countries promise a total of $1.2 billion in aid for Afghanistan.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the regime’s acting Foreign Minister, told a press conference the Taliban would spend donor money wisely and use it to alleviate poverty.

