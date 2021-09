The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the world for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency aid to Afghanistan, and urged the U.S. to show “heart” to the impoverished country.

A donor conference in Geneva on Monday saw countries promise a total of $1.2 billion in aid for Afghanistan.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the regime’s acting Foreign Minister, told a press conference the Taliban would spend donor money wisely and use it to alleviate poverty.