Taliban shuts 42 health clinics in Afghan province

The Taliban forced a Swedish non-profit group to close 42 health facilities it runs in eastern Afghanistan, the organisation said on Wednesday, the latest attempt by the insurgents to show strength amid negotiations to end the country’s nearly 18-year war.

In Sweden, the group’s director called the closures “an obvious violation of human rights and international humanitarian law” and demanded that the facilities be allowed to reopen right away.

The Taliban currently control nearly half of Afghanistan and are more powerful than at any time since the October 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

Sonny Mansson, the country director of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, told that the Taliban threatened the NGO’s staff by saying that if they do not close the facilities, “it would have consequences for themselves and their families.”

“We treat equally anyone who needs medical care regardless of who they are. Everyone who needs help gets it,” Mr. Mansson said, adding that the facilities that closed over the weekend were in a Taliban-controlled area of Maidan Wardan province while others are still open in the province’s government-controlled areas.

Parwiz Ahmad Faizi, the group’s communications manager, said the closures came after Afghan forces last week raided a clinic run by the NGO in Daimirdad district. The Afghan troops, acting on intelligence, were allegedly looking for suspected Taliban fighters hiding in the clinic.

Ahmad Khalid Fahim, programme director for the Swedish group, said two staff members, a guard and a lab worker, and two other people were killed in the attack, while a fifth person has been missing. Mr. Faizi said the closures would affect health services for around 6,000 patients, particularly women and children.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the closure of the NGO’s facilities.