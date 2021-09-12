International

Taliban say girls, women may study in no-men classrooms

Taliban’s acting Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference on September 12, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or a mandatory face covering also.


