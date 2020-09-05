Taliban returns to Doha for peace talks

05 September 2020 23:04 IST

A Taliban delegation returned early on Saturday to Qatar, paving the way for the start of peace talks with the Afghan government that are expected to take place in the tiny Gulf state.

The negotiations are the second, critical part to a peace deal the U.S. signed with the Taliban in February in Doha.

The Taliban delegation’s arrival in Qatar came as a top Afghan government body blamed the militants for delays in starting talks.

Until its February deal with the U.S., the Taliban refused to directly negotiate with the Afghan government.