International

Taliban returns to Doha for peace talks

A Taliban delegation returned early on Saturday to Qatar, paving the way for the start of peace talks with the Afghan government that are expected to take place in the tiny Gulf state.

The negotiations are the second, critical part to a peace deal the U.S. signed with the Taliban in February in Doha.

The Taliban delegation’s arrival in Qatar came as a top Afghan government body blamed the militants for delays in starting talks.

Until its February deal with the U.S., the Taliban refused to directly negotiate with the Afghan government.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2020 11:05:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/taliban-returns-to-doha-for-peace-talks/article32532631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story