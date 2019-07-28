International

Taliban reject direct talks with Afghan government

Sohail Shaheen, the spokesperson of Taliban.

Sohail Shaheen, the spokesperson of Taliban.   | Photo Credit: Tariq Aziz

“Intra-Afghan talks will start only after a foreign force withdrawal is announced,” said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar.

The Taliban said on Sunday they will not hold direct talks with Afghan government and rejected a statement from a senior minister about plans to hold the such as meeting within the next two weeks, a senior Taliban official said.

On Saturday, Abdul Salam Rahimi, the state minister for peace affairs, said the government would be represented by a 15-member delegation during direct talks with the Taliban “in the coming two weeks”.

