Taliban orders halt to attacks in Afghanistan ahead of U.S. agreement

KABUL:

29 February 2020 13:21 IST

“Today all the Taliban fighters are ordered to refrain from any kind of attack ... for the happiness of the nation,” Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban told Reuters.

The Taliban ordered all its fighters “to refrain from any kind of attack” on Saturday ahead of the signing of an agreement with the U.S. diplomats aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan.

“The biggest thing is that we hope the U.S. remain committed to their promises during the negotiation and peace deal,” he said, adding that foreign forces' aircraft were flying over Taliban territory which was “irritating and provocative.”

