Taliban leader Abdul Baradar to join talks with U.S. in Qatar

The Taliban’s new political leader is expected to join meetings with U.S. officials in Qatar imminently, Taliban sources said on Saturday as the latest round of talks entered a sixth day.

The peace talks are continuing despite Taliban representatives staging a brief walkout on Friday over differences with U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Two senior Taliban officials said momentum was building following Thursday’s appointment of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as the political leader. Mr. Baradar, released from a prison in Pakistan last October, is expected to fly to Qatar to join the session.

Arrested in 2010

Mr. Baradar, who earlier led the insurgent group’s military operations in southern Afghanistan, was arrested in 2010 by a team from Pakistan and U.S. intelligence agencies. A co-founder of the movement, he was a close friend of the reclusive former Taliban leader, Mullah Omar. His appointment marks a new push to bring Taliban out of the political and diplomatic shadows, with several other officials being appointed to oversee education, mining and health issues.

When he joins talks, Mr. Baradar will be faced with easing U.S. fears over the Taliban’s refusal to cut ties with al-Qaeda — the issue at the core of Friday’s walkout.

One of the key U.S. demands is a guarantees from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as future base for terrorist attacks. “The Taliban has assured the U.S. that they will oppose any attempt by militant groups to use Afghanistan to stage terrorist attacks on America or its allies,” a senior Taliban leader said, adding that U.S. wants the Taliban to snap ties with Islamic State and al Qaeda.

“We are willing to denounce links with Islamic State but we refuse to disconnect ties with al-Qaeda because they accept Taliban supremo Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada as their leader too,” the leader said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.