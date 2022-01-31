Taliban killed 100 ex-Afghan govt. officials, others: UN report

Taliban rejected the claims, claiming the deaths were due to “personal enmity”.

United Nations, United States

31 January 2022 21:44 IST

The report describes severe curtailing of human rights by Afghanistan’s fundamentalist new rulers

The Taliban and their allies have killed more than 100 security and civilian personnel linked to the former U.S.-backed Afghan government since seizing power in August, according to a new United Nations report.

The report, an advance copy of which was seen by AFP on Sunday, describes severe curtailing of human rights by Afghanistan’s fundamentalist new rulers.

Taliban officials on Monday rejected the claims, insisting that the reported deaths were linked to “personal enmity” cases and were under investigation.

“The Islamic Emirate has not killed anyone since the amnesty was announced,” the Interior Ministry said on Twitter.

The UN report said that, in addition to the political killings, women’s freedoms and the right to protest had also been curbed.

Despite the Taliban’s promise of general amnesties, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan “continued to receive credible allegations of killings, enforced disappearances, and other violations”, the report said.

The UN said its Afghan mission had received more than 100 reports of killings that it deems credible.

More than two-thirds were “extra-judicial killings committed by the de facto authorities or their affiliates.”

Additionally, “human rights defenders and media workers continue to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings,” it said.

The report also detailed a government clampdown on peaceful protests, as well as a lack of access for women and girls to work and education.

“An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.