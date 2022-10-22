Taliban kill six Islamic State members in raid in Kabul

The Islamic State terrorists killed in the raid on their hideout by Taliban, were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks.

Reuters KABUL
October 22, 2022 11:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of an education centre that was attacked by a suicide bomber, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Taliban security forces killed six Islamic State members in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the ruling group's administration said on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The Islamic State members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a city mosque and the other on a tutoring institute in which dozens of female students were killed, said the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi.

"They were the attackers of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and also ... of Kaaj Institute," said Ahmadi, who said one Taliban security force member was killed in the operation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

No group claimed responsibility for either attack.

The blast at the female section of the Kaaj Institute education centre on Sept. 30 killed 53 people, most of them girls and young women.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Also Read
The theory of the Islamic State

On Sept. 23, at least seven people were killed and more than 40 wounded in blast near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighbourhood once home to a "Green Zone" of embassies and foreign force bases.

Since the Taliban took over in 2021, they say they have focused on securing the country after decades of war.

However, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas in recent months and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, after an old name of the region, are enemies of the Taliban.

Fighters loyal to Islamic State first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and later made inroads in other areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
terrorism (crime)
Afghanistan

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app