Taliban dislodges flag of historic gurdwara, ties it to a tree

Taliban fighters have dislodged the religious flag of a historic gurdwara in Afghanistan.

The Hindu has learnt that the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) of Thala Shri Guru Nanak Sahib Gurdwara of Chamkani in Paktia province was taken down a few days ago by the Taliban, which forced the caretaker to remove it from its rightful place and tie it to a tree so that it cannot be viewed as a distinct symbol.

The Nishan Sahib is usually flown high near gurdwaras and signifies Sikh religious identity and pride. It is usually visible from far.

The Paktia gurdwara is a historic place of worship and is looked after by local Sikhs and Hindus. It was in news when a Sikh, named Nidan Singh Sachdeva, was abducted by the Taliban in July last year from its vicinity.

Charan Singh, a local resident, confirmed the flag removal incident. He said Taliban commanders initially threatened the caretaker and later forced him to take it down from its assigned place.

Denial

Taliban’s Official Spokesperson for International Media (English), Suhail Shaheen, has, however, denied the report and termed it “baseless”. “Sikhs and the Hindu community have been living in Paktia for centuries. We are committed to their rights and they can lead their normal life like any Afghan,” he stated.

India has been calling upon the various sides in Afghanistan to respect the religious minorities as a military battle continues between the government of President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban. The incident has come to light on a day when the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi on Thursday referred to concerns about the rights of the weaker sections of Afghanistan. “We have been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future, where the interests of all sections of Afghan society, including women and minorities, are protected,” he said.