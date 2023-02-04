Taliban detain Afghan educator who spoke out on women's school ban

February 04, 2023 03:02 am | Updated February 03, 2023 11:02 pm IST - Kabul

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have “beaten and detained” an academic who voiced outrage on live television against their ban on women’s university education, his aide said on Friday.

Veteran journalism lecturer Ismail Mashal caused a storm by tearing his degree certificates to shreds on TV in December, protesting the edict ending women’s higher education.

In recent days, domestic channels showed Mr. Mashal carting books around Kabul and offering them to passers-by.

A Taliban official confirmed the detention.

“Teacher Mashal had indulged in provocative actions against the system for some time,” tweeted Abdul Haq Hammad, director at the Ministry of Information and Culture.

“The security agencies took him for investigation.”

In deeply conservative and patriarchal Afghanistan it is rare to see a man protest in support of women but Mr. Mashal, who ran a co-educational institute, said he would stand up for women’s rights.

