HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Taliban detain Afghan educator who spoke out on women's school ban

Veteran journalism lecturer Ismail Mashal caused a storm by tearing his degree certificates to shreds on TV in December, protesting the edict ending women’s higher education

February 04, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - Kabul

AFP
Ismail Mashal, a lecturer of journalism at three Afghan universities. File

Ismail Mashal, a lecturer of journalism at three Afghan universities. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have “beaten and detained” an academic who voiced outrage on live television against their ban on women’s university education, his aide said on Friday.

Veteran journalism lecturer Ismail Mashal caused a storm by tearing his degree certificates to shreds on TV in December, protesting the edict ending women’s higher education.

In recent days, domestic channels showed Mr. Mashal carting books around Kabul and offering them to passers-by.

A Taliban official confirmed the detention.

“Teacher Mashal had indulged in provocative actions against the system for some time,” tweeted Abdul Haq Hammad, director at the Ministry of Information and Culture.

“The security agencies took him for investigation.”

In deeply conservative and patriarchal Afghanistan it is rare to see a man protest in support of women but Mr. Mashal, who ran a co-educational institute, said he would stand up for women’s rights.

Ismail Mashal had caused a storm by tearing his degree certificates to shreds on live TV in Dec.

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.