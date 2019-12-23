International

Taliban claim responsibility for killing U.S. force member: spokesman

File photo of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's chief negotiator. Several Taliban were freed from Afghan jails, including former shadow governors, in a first peacemaking gesture.

File photo of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's chief negotiator. Several Taliban were freed from Afghan jails, including former shadow governors, in a first peacemaking gesture.   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. military said earlier a service member was killed in action on Monday

The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for killing a U.S. service member during clashes with U.S. and Afghan government forces in the northern province of Kunduz, a Taliban spokesman said.

The U.S. military gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed.

Comments
Related Topics International
terrorism (crime)
unrest, conflicts and war
USA
Afghanistan
