ADVERTISEMENT

Taliban buys verified blue ticks on Twitter; removed later

January 18, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Taliban have made prolific use of Twitter since seizing power in Afghanistan

The Hindu Bureau

While most accounts linked to the former Western-backed government have been dormant since the takeover, new “official” ones have proliferated — although none with Twitter’s blue tick of authenticity. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The microblogging social media platform Twitter reportedly removed the verified blue tick for Taliban leaders who were using the paid feature.

According to a BBC report, at least two Taliban officials and four prominent supporters in Afghanistan were using the Twitter Blue feature.

Hedayatullah Hedayat, the head of the Taliban’s department for “access to information”, as well as Abdul Haq Hammad, head of the media watchdog at the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture, reportedly had the blue tick but have now been removed.

The Taliban have made liberal use of both Facebook and Twitter since seizing power in Afghanistan, and have a firm grip on state-owned media in the country — including radio and television stations, and newspapers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier in July 2022, Facebook also removed the accounts of at least two state-owned media outlets in Afghanistan, the company confirmed to AP, saying it was complying with laws in the United States listing the Taliban as a “terrorist organisation”.

While most accounts linked to the former Western-backed government have been dormant since the takeover, new “official” ones have proliferated — although none with Twitter’s blue tick of authenticity.

Twitter had launched a subscription service for $8 a month in November 2022 that included a blue checkmark now given to verified accounts. In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue checkmark next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.”

(With agency inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Afghanistan / Twitter

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US