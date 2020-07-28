Taliban announces three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Id

The Taliban on Tuesday declared a three-day ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Id al-Adha starting Friday, marking the second such truce in just over two months in Afghanistan.
The offer came after President Ashraf Ghani said peace talks with the Taliban could begin “in a week”.
“All the mujahedeen (Taliban fighters)... are ordered to refrain from carrying out any operation against the enemy during the three days and nights of Eid al-Adha,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. But any attack “by the enemy” would be met with force, he added.
Meanwhile, the Afghan government has instructed all security forces to observe a ceasefire following the Taliban’s proposed ceasefire announcement.
“The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan welcomes the announcement of ceasefire by the Taliban during the three days of Eid-Al Adha,” Sediq Sediqqi told AFP.
The Afghan government instructs all security and defence forces to observe the ceasefire, and retaliate if the Taliban attack our forces or our people.”
