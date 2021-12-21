International

Taliban allow protest calling for aid

Sanctioned act: People holding a banner during a demonstration in Kabul on Tuesday.  

Around 200 Afghans marched in Kabul on Tuesday to demand the release of billions of dollars of assets frozen by the international community — a rare protest allowed by the Taliban as the country battles a major economic crisis.

There were no women in Tuesday’s march, organised by a little-known group called the Afghan People’s Movement which in the past has held peace rallies in the capital.

The Taliban have outlawed protests unless approved, cracking down hard on several demonstrations held by women clamouring for the right to jobs and education.

Tuesday’s march clearly had the blessing of Afghanistan’s new rulers, with Taliban social media accounts featuring multiple images and video clips saying participants spoke for ordinary citizens.

Call to U.S.

“Our main demand is that the United States should release our assets as soon as possible,” organiser Shafiq Ahmad Rahimi said.

“This is the wealth of the nation, not of any single person, group or government,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 10:22:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/taliban-allow-protest-calling-for-aid/article38007101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY