Taliban agrees to begin talks ‘within a week’

Afghan peace talks are expected to begin within days after authorities announced on Monday that they would soon start releasing hundreds of Taliban prisoners accused of brutal attacks.
The fate of some 400 Taliban prisoners has been a crucial hurdle in launching talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. Thousands of prominent Afghans on Sunday approved their release at the end of a three-day “loya jirga”.
“Our stance is clear, if the prisoner release is completed, then we are ready for the intra-Afghan talks within a week,” said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen. Mr. Shaheen said the first round of talks would be held in Doha, Qatar.
“The Afghan government will start releasing the 400 Taliban prisoners within two days,” said National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal on Monday.
The prisoner exchange was a key part of a deal signed by the Taliban and the U.S. in February, which saw Washington agree to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in return for a pledge from the insurgents to hold peace talks with the Kabul government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath