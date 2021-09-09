Take approval on slogans, banners: Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations

“It is announced to all citizens not to attempt at the present time to hold any demonstrations under any name whatsoever,” a statement from the Taliban government read

The interior ministry of the new Taliban government is seeking to end protests in Afghanistan after days of demonstrations that have brought heavy-handed assaults on protesters.

The minister has issued an order to end all protests in the country — unless demonstrators get prior permission, including approval of slogans and banners.

It's unlikely the women who have been leading near daily protest demanding their rights from the country's hardline Islamic rulers will be allowed to protest under the new rules. In the words of the ministry's statement, “It is announced to all citizens not to attempt at the present time to hold any demonstrations under any name whatsoever.”