International

Take approval on slogans, banners: Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations

It's unlikely the Afghan women who have been leading near daily protest demanding their rights from the Taliban will be allowed to protest under the new rules.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The interior ministry of the new Taliban government is seeking to end protests in Afghanistan after days of demonstrations that have brought heavy-handed assaults on protesters.

The minister has issued an order to end all protests in the country — unless demonstrators get prior permission, including approval of slogans and banners.

It's unlikely the women who have been leading near daily protest demanding their rights from the country's hardline Islamic rulers will be allowed to protest under the new rules. In the words of the ministry's statement, “It is announced to all citizens not to attempt at the present time to hold any demonstrations under any name whatsoever.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 10:40:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/take-approval-on-slogans-banners-taliban-decrees-end-to-unapproved-demonstrations/article36374679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY