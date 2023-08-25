HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Taiwan's VP vows 'unwavering' support for status quo with China

Vice President Lai Ching-te said he believes the international community can see that the recent tensions are not "because of Taiwan, but because of China"

August 25, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Taipei

AFP
Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai Ching-te waves after landing at Silvio Pettirossi airport in Luque, Paraguay, on August 14, 2023.

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai Ching-te waves after landing at Silvio Pettirossi airport in Luque, Paraguay, on August 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Taiwan's vice president and presidential frontrunner vowed on Friday "unwavering" support for the cross-strait status quo, as Taipei faces increasing assertiveness from China which has long claimed the island as its territory.

China and self-ruled Taiwan share an uneasy relationship, in which Beijing has vowed to one day take the island — by force if necessary — while Taipei treads a diplomacy tightrope of not formally declaring independence.

But it has faced ramped-up political and military pressures from China in recent years -- particularly since the 2016 election of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who refuses to accept Beijing's claim over the island.

Vice President Lai Ching-te, the candidate for Tsai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said he believes the international community can see that the recent tensions are not "because of Taiwan, but because of China".

"My support for cross-strait status quo will be unwavering," he said Friday during a press meeting organised by Taiwan's Foreign Correspondents Club.

"I will uphold President Tsai's (commitments) which... has enabled the world to clearly see Taiwan for what it is — a source of stability amid the growing global uncertainties."

He later defended his government from critics — like the pro-Beijing opposition Kuomintang Party — who say the DPP does not have dialogue with China. Communications have been frozen since Tsai's election.

"The opposition parties currently hope to seek peace through negotiations and exchanges but we have to beware that the precondition for the opposition parties is to accept the 'one-China' principle," Lai said.

"If we lose our sovereignty -- even if we have exchanges and collaboration -- I don't think that would be true peace," said the 63-year-old.

"We are willing to open the door for exchanges and cooperation with China under the condition of ensuring our sovereignty."

Lai added that "of course China will use all kinds of tactics to interfere with this election".

"If they succeed in affecting the election results, Taiwan's democratic system would obviously be undermined," he said.

The Harvard-educated doctor-turned-politician has been far more outspoken than Tsai about Taiwan's independence -- a red line for Beijing — having previously described himself as a "pragmatic Taiwan independence worker".

He made stopovers this month in the United States on his way to Paraguay — transits that drew anger from China which launched military exercises around Taiwan after Lai's return to Taipei.

Related Topics

Taiwan / China

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.