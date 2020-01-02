International

Taiwan’s top military official missing after helicopter crash

The Blackhawk helicopter crashed while flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year’s activity on Thursday morning

Taiwan’s top military official was reported to be among at least 11 survivors of a Blackhawk helicopter crash Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital.

Two people were missing in the crash that occurred as the helicopter was flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year’s activity.

While the official Central News Agency reported air force Gen. Shen Yi-ming had been rescued, citing rescue services, the defense ministry has not confirmed it yet.

As chief of the general staff, Shen is responsible for overseeing the island’s defense against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers it own territory.

