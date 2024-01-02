GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taiwan's President Tsai urges China to seek 'peaceful coexistence'

Taiwan is less than two weeks from an election, closely watched from Beijing

January 02, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - Taipei

AFP

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen expressed hopes on Monday for Taipei and Beijing to seek “long-term peaceful coexistence” and said future relations should be decided by Taiwan’s “democratic procedures”.

Taiwan is less than two weeks from an election, closely watched from Beijing to Washington as it determines the future of the self-ruled island’s relations with an increasingly bellicose China. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be seized one day and has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the island.

In her last New Year speech before leaving office in May, Ms. Tsai expressed hopes to restart communications with Beijing. “We hope that the two sides will resume healthy and sustainable exchanges as soon as possible,” she said.

But Tsai — whom Beijing is not so fond of as she has refused to acknowledge China’s territorial claims — also stood firm on Taiwan’s need to defend its democracy. “Facing the renewed conflict between democracy, freedom and authoritarianism around the world, Taiwan’s only choice in the future is still to continue to uphold democracy and protect peace.”

