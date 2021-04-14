International

Taiwan’s Pegatron to build Tesla parts plant in Texas, says report

Taiwan’s Pegatron has chosen a site in El Paso, Texas, to build a plant that will provide components for Tesla Inc, Taiwanese newspaper the Commercial Times reported on Wednesday.

The company said that details of its overseas plant investments, including timing, location and investment amounts, were still in the planning stages.

Pegatron said in November that it would set up a factory in the United States to be closer to its clients there.

Pegatron is best known as a key supplier for Apple Inc, but it has said it sees electric vehicles as a major source of growth in coming years.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 7:06:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/taiwans-pegatron-to-build-tesla-parts-plant-in-texas-says-report/article34315225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY