Taiwan’s Lai says U.S. military aid package will ‘deter authoritarianism’

Democratic Taiwan is claimed by China, which has said it would never renounce the use of force to bring the island under its control

April 23, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Taipei

AFP
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, from left Mark Alford, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee, Lisa McClain, secretary-general of the Republican Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives meets with Taiwan President-elect and Vice President Lai Ching-te in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, from left Mark Alford, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee, Lisa McClain, secretary-general of the Republican Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives meets with Taiwan President-elect and Vice President Lai Ching-te in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Taiwan's incoming President Lai Ching-te said on April 23 that a multi-billion U.S. military aid package will "strengthen deterrence against authoritarianism", as China ramps up political and military pressure on the self-ruled island.

Democratic Taiwan is claimed by China, which has said it would never renounce the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Also Read | Chinese General takes a harsh line on Taiwan and other disputes at an international naval gathering

Taipei has in recent years bolstered its economic and political ties with top partner and weapons provider the United States, a move that China has warned Washington against doing.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed four bills on Saturday in a massive defence package, specifically allocating $8 billion under one bill to counter China in the region.

Another $1.9 billion was earmarked for replenishing Taipei's military equipment and training, while $2 billion will be used for "foreign military financing" for countries in the region as well as Taiwan.

Vice President Lai, who will take office on May 20, said during a meeting with a visiting US delegation that the bill demonstrates Washington's "commitment to Taiwan security".

"This bill will not only help strengthen deterrence against authoritarianism in the West Pacific democratic island chain, it will also enhance the confidence of countries in the Indo-Pacific region in the United States to safeguard free and democratic values," he said.

The U.S. delegation includes Republican Lisa McClain and Democrat Dan Kildee who are in Taiwan until Thursday to discuss regional security issues with Taipei leaders.

Ms. McClain told Lai that she and Kildee may be from different political parties but "we come here united with one goal and that is to continue to build and strengthen our relationship with your great country".

Beijing, which regards Lai as a "dangerous separatist", said before the January elections that he would cause "war and decline" for Taiwan.

It has ramped up military and political pressures against Taiwan in recent years, sending in warplanes and naval vessels near-daily around the island.

The announcement of the $95 billion defence package — which largely consists of approving military aid to Ukraine and bolstering Israel's defences — came days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits China.

High on the agenda for his trip, which begins Wednesday, will be to press Beijing to curb wartime support for Russia.

