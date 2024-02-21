ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan's Lai backs 'firm' coast guard posture after China boat incident

February 21, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Taipei

Two of the crew died and the other two were rescued and temporarily detained.

AFP

Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te, of Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) gestures as he attends a rally following the victory in the presidential elections, in Taipei, Taiwan January 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te on Wednesday said he supports "firm law enforcement" by the island's coast guard but hopes to avoid a "similar situation" after two Chinese nationals died in a boat incident.

The Chinese boat carrying four people capsized last week near Taiwan's Kinmen islands while pursued by the Taiwanese coast guard, throwing all onboard into the water.

ALSO READ
China boards tourist vessel off Taiwan coast, leads to protests

Two of the crew died and the other two were rescued and temporarily detained in Kinmen — a territory administered by Taipei but located just five kilometres (three miles) from China's city of Xiamen.

Wu Cheng, a spokesperson for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), told reporters on Wednesday that the party and its chairman Lai hope the aftermath of the boat incident can be "handled properly".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lai also "supports the Coast Guard's firm law enforcement in the future and... to study how to avoid similar situation from happening again", according to Wu.

ALSO READ
Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te to face China's ire after victory

Taiwan had previously defended its actions by saying the Chinese boat was in prohibited waters, while China vowed to up "law enforcement patrol operations" in the area and its coast guard officials briefly boarded a Taiwanese tourist ship on Monday.

The February 14 boat incident occurred against a backdrop of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Taiwan held presidential election in January, won by current vice president Lai, whom Beijing considers a "separatist".

On Tuesday, relatives of the deceased crew arrived in Kinmen, while the two survivors returned to mainland China, local tv footage showed.

ALSO READ
Tough road ahead for Taiwan’s Lai with pressure from China and no majority

One of the survivors claimed in an interview posted by a social media account affiliated with state-run China Media Group that the Taiwanese coast guard vessel had "rammed" their ship, causing it to capsize.

But prosecutors in Kinmen said in a statement released Wednesday that they "expressed no objection to (Taiwan's) Coast Guard's law enforcement procedures".

Relatives of the deceased have refused to cremate the bodies of their loved ones, according to an official at the foundation handling technical and business affairs with China, without providing reasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Taiwan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US