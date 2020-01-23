International

Taiwan’s China Airlines suspends flights to Wuhan

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, photo, travelers wearing face masks walk with their luggage at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in southern China's Hubei province.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, photo, travelers wearing face masks walk with their luggage at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in southern China's Hubei province.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

China Airlines' flights from Taipei leave from the city's main Taoyuan international airport. Its sister carrier Mandarin Airlines is also cancelling flights from Taipei's smaller Songshan airport to Wuhan.

Taiwan's China Airlines on Thursday said it would suspend flights to the central Chinese city of Wuhan from Jan. 23 to Feb. 29, after the city shut its airport as part of moves to tackle a new flu-like virus.

China Airlines' flights from Taipei leave from the city's main Taoyuan international airport. Its sister carrier Mandarin Airlines is also cancelling flights from Taipei's smaller Songshan airport to Wuhan.

The airline said it would assist passengers who want to return to Wuhan to opt for other nearby destinations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
viral diseases
air transport
China
Taiwan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 9:37:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/taiwans-china-airlines-suspends-flights-to-wuhan/article30631286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY