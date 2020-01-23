Taiwan’s China Airlines suspends flights to Wuhan

Taiwan's China Airlines on Thursday said it would suspend flights to the central Chinese city of Wuhan from Jan. 23 to Feb. 29, after the city shut its airport as part of moves to tackle a new flu-like virus.
China Airlines' flights from Taipei leave from the city's main Taoyuan international airport. Its sister carrier Mandarin Airlines is also cancelling flights from Taipei's smaller Songshan airport to Wuhan.
The airline said it would assist passengers who want to return to Wuhan to opt for other nearby destinations.
