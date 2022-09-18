Taiwan struck by second strong earthquake as a series aftershocks

A strong earthquake has shaken Taiwan as a series aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast

AP BEIJING:
September 18, 2022 13:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

This image take from the USGS website locates the epicentre of an earthquake in southeastern Taiwan on September 18, 2022

A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as a series aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6.8 quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3 feet) reaching several southern Japanese islands. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency said the earliest waves could reach the Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Taitung, at 4:10 p.m. (0710 GMT) and subsequently three nearby islands.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan on Saturday night in an area north of Taitung County that has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Taiwan
China
Japan
earthquake

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app