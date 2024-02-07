GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Taiwan stops new group trips to China amid tourism, air route spat

Post pandemic, China has largely resumed permission for its nationals to visit a host of popular tourist destinations including Japan, but has yet to add Taiwan back on its approved list

February 07, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - TAIPEI

Reuters
Taiwan’s Tourism Administration on February 7 told travel agents to stop organising new group tours to China since Beijing has yet to allow such trips to the island by Chinese tourists and has altered a flight path in the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s Tourism Administration on February 7 told travel agents to stop organising new group tours to China since Beijing has yet to allow such trips to the island by Chinese tourists and has altered a flight path in the sensitive Taiwan Strait. | Photo Credit: AP

Taiwan's Tourism Administration on February 7 told travel agents to stop organising new group tours to China since Beijing has yet to allow such trips to the island by Chinese tourists and has altered a flight path in the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Post pandemic, China has largely resumed permission for its nationals to visit a host of popular tourist destinations including Japan, but has yet to add Taiwan back on its approved list amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

Where do China-Taiwan relations stand? | Explained 

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

Taiwan had planned to resume group tours for Taiwanese to China from March 1 after they were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the tourism authority said those already organised from that date to May 31 could go ahead.

ALSO READ
Tuvalu’s pro-Taiwan PM loses seat at election

But "considering the change in the situation", including China not allowing Chinese to visit Taiwan and China's altering of a flight route through the Taiwan Strait last week, Taiwanese travel agencies cannot arrange any more tours, the Tourism Administration said in a statement.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's government expressed anger after China "unilaterally" changed the flight path close to the strait's median line, saying it appeared to be a deliberate attempt to change the status quo for possible military means.

ALSO READ
Taiwan holds military drills to defend against the threat of a Chinese invasion

China has downplayed the furore, saying it is a routine measure to alleviate air space pressure.

Taiwanese are still able to visit China on individual trips, while Chinese who live in third countries have since last September been allowed to come to Taiwan again as tourists.

Related Topics

Taiwan / China

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.