Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry says Chinese ships also detected

PTI TAIPEI:
August 21, 2022 16:15 IST

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory despite strong objections from the government in Taipei, since earlier this month following a visit to the island by U.S. House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

