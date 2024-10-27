GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taiwan says China holds 'combat' patrol after latest U.S. arms sales

China deploys fighter jets and drones near Taiwan after U.S. approves $2 billion arms sale, escalating tensions

Published - October 27, 2024 12:40 pm IST - Taipei

AFP
China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory and has refused to rule out using force to bring the island under its control. File

China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory and has refused to rule out using force to bring the island under its control. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

China deployed fighter jets and drones as part of a "joint combat readiness patrol" around Taiwan on Sunday (October 27, 2024), Taipei said, hours after Beijing slammed the latest round of US arms sales to the island.

The U.S. State Department on Friday (October 25, 2024) approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan, including advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar. The deal awaits approval by Congress.

Xi Jinping calls to prepare for war as China launches live-fire exercise in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it detected 19 Chinese aircraft on Sunday (October 27, 2024), including fighter jets and drones, near the island over a nearly four-hour period as part of Beijing's "joint combat readiness patrol" with warships.

It was the third such patrol reported by Taiwan's Defence Ministry this month.

"Taiwan's Military closely monitored the situation with joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, deploying aircraft, naval vessels, and shore-based missile systems as an appropriate response," the Ministry said.

It came a day after Beijing's Foreign Ministry said the latest arms package "seriously violates China's sovereignty and security interests, seriously damages China-U.S. relations, and endangers peace and stability" in the strait.

China holds large naval, air force exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands

"China strongly condemns and firmly opposes it and has lodged solemn representations with the U.S.," a Ministry spokesperson said in a statement late Saturday (October 26, 2024).

It added that Beijing would "take all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity".

Taipei's Defence Ministry expressed its "sincere gratitude" for the sale on Saturday (October 26, 2024), saying it would "help the Military continue to improve its defence resilience and jointly maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".

Preventing a China-Taiwan conflict

China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory and has refused to rule out using force to bring the island under its control.

Beijing maintains a near-daily presence of fighter jets, drones and warships around the democratic island, and held large-scale war games in its vicinity this month.

Where do China-Taiwan relations stand? | Explained

Earlier this month, Taiwan detected a record 153 Chinese aircraft in one day.

The U.S. is Taipei's key partner and provider of weapons despite having no official diplomatic ties with the democratic island.

In September, Beijing sanctioned U.S. defence companies in retaliation for Washington's approval of the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.

Published - October 27, 2024 12:40 pm IST

