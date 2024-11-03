GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taiwan reports rise in Chinese military activity as U.S. election nears

35 aircraft flew to Taiwan's southwest, south and southeast into the Western Pacific to carry out long-range training, the Ministry said, adding it had sent its own forces to keep watch

Published - November 03, 2024 12:41 pm IST - TAIPEI

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of the Chinese and Taiwanese flag. File

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of the Chinese and Taiwanese flag. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Sunday (November 3, 2024) that it had spotted 35 Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and bombers, flying to the island's south on the way to exercises in the Pacific, a second day in a row it has reported such activities.

Also Read: Xi Jinping calls to prepare for war as China launches live-fire exercise in Taiwan Strait

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, regularly sends its military into the skies and waters near the island seeking to enforce its sovereignty claims.

Where do China-Taiwan relations stand? | Explained

China's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the missions, reported just days before Tuesday's U.S. Presidential election.

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and its arms sales to Taipei, including a $2 billion missile system announced last month, infuriate Beijing.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that from 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday it had detected 37 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and drones.

Of those, 35 aircraft flew to Taiwan's southwest, south and southeast into the Western Pacific to carry out long-range training, the Ministry said, adding it had sent its own forces to keep watch.

On Saturday, the Ministry said China had carried out another "joint combat readiness patrol" with warships and aircraft near Taiwan.

China last month held large war games around Taiwan it said were a warning to "separatist acts", drawing condemnation from the Taiwanese and U.S. governments.

Beijing strongly dislikes Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, who took office in May, saying he is a "separatist". He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future and has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing but been rebuffed.

