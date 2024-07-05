GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Taiwan reports more Chinese military activity, calls for de-escalation

Taiwan has detected at least 127 Chinese military aircraft operating near the island since the start of this month

Published - July 05, 2024 11:49 am IST - TAIPEI

Reuters
Anti-landing barricades are pictured on the beach, with China’s Xiamen city in the background, in Kinmen, Taiwan.

Anti-landing barricades are pictured on the beach, with China’s Xiamen city in the background, in Kinmen, Taiwan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Taiwan on July 5 reported renewed Chinese military activity nearby with another "combat patrol" as the government called on Beijing not to escalate tensions after the seizure of a Taiwanese fishing boat.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its pressure over the past four years, both militarily and politically.

On July 2, Chinese officials boarded and detained a Taiwanese fishing boat for illegally operating in the country's waters, in what a senior Taiwan official said may be an act of psychological warfare.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that starting just before 7 a.m. (2300 GMT) on July 5, it had detected 26 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" with Chinese warships.

The Chinese aircraft flew into airspace to the north, centre and southern parts of Taiwan, the Ministry said.

Taiwan has detected at least 127 Chinese military aircraft operating near the island since the start of this month.

China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking to reporters earlier on July 5, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said fishermen should raise their alert level and not do anything that could be considered illegal.

"At the same time, I also want to ask the Chinese side not to escalate with any the use of any excessive measures, because this can easily cause tension and unnecessary confrontation which is extremely unnecessary," he added.

China says the root cause of its problems with Taiwan is what Beijing views as the "separatist" views of new President Lai Ching-te.

China staged war games shortly after Lai took office in May, and has rebuffed his repeated calls for talks.

Mr. Lai rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Related Topics

World / Taiwan / China

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.