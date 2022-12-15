Taiwan rattled by quake, no immediate reports of damage

December 15, 2022 10:47 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - TAIPEI

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Reuters

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Thursday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, according to witnesses. The quake occurred at a depth of 5.7 km (3.5 miles), the bureau said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

