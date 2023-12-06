Taiwan probes free China trips used to 'influence' election

December 06, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Taipei

Taiwanese prosecutors said Wednesday they were investigating five people over accusations they had arranged free trips to China for dozens of voters in a bid to "influence" next month's elections.

Taiwan goes to polls on January 13 to elect a new President and a new Parliament in a contest that has been dominated by relations with China.

Relations have plunged in recent years as China has stepped up pressure on self-ruled Taiwan, which it regards as part of its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five people under investigation were among 35 people questioned by prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of violating election and anti-infiltration laws.

Prosecutors from Kaohsiung in Taiwan's south said in a statement a man, identified only by his family name of Chou, and four others had been "in contact and received instructions" from Chinese officials in charge of Taiwan affairs to "invite influential local people" to China.

They alleged the five had arranged trips to Hunan province last month for 60 people from Kaohsiung and Taitung, another southern city, and offered "unfair benefits" that included free meals, accommodation and transportation.

In return, Chou "asked for their support of candidates from specific political parties and with specific political leanings in an attempt to influence voters' voting intentions and the election results", the prosecutors from Kaohsiung's Ciaotou district said.

The candidates and parties were not identified.

The Ciaotou prosecutors also questioned last month another 22 people, including two who were alleged to have arranged at least five trips to China for an unspecified number of voters subsidised by Chinese authorities.

Taiwanese government officials have warned that China could try to influence the island's elections.

Beijing has blasted the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim as an "independence duo" for their refusal to acknowledge its claim on Taiwan.

The main opposition Kuomintang party's candidate Hou Yu-ih and third-party candidate Ko Wen-je, who have both pledged warmer ties with China, are trailing the DPP in opinion polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT