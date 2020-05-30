International

Taiwan President visits dissident publisher

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen at Lam Wing-kee’s store.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen at Lam Wing-kee’s store.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Tsai reiterates support for protesters.

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen visited a bookstore run by a prominent Hong Kong dissident on Friday, repeating promises of humanitarian support and sanctuary for those fighting for democracy in the finance hub.

“We thank Lam Wing-kee for your insistence on Hong Kong’s human rights, freedom and democracy. I welcome you on behalf of the Taiwanese people,” Ms. Tsai told the publisher. Mr. Lam and four other Hong Kong booksellers who published salacious titles about China’s leadership vanished at the end of 2015, reappearing months later in police custody in mainland China. He fled to self-ruled, democratic Taiwan last year.

Repeating a pledge that has angered Beijing, Ms. Tsai said her government was working on a “humanitarian assistance action plan” that will provide support for other Hong Kongers who flee to the island.

