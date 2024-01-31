GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Taiwan People’s Party loses out in Presidential polls but emerges as viable third force

TPP’s arrival could mean a more diverse and vibrant democratic scene for Taiwan’s future — or it could also translate to a logjam in Parliament

January 31, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

AFP
Ko Wen-je.

Ko Wen-je. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan’s freshly elected lawmakers will meet from February 1, with a new party enjoying an outsized influence over legislation after breaking through the self-ruled island’s long-entrenched two-party system.

Taiwan’s political landscape has been dominated for decades by two parties, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), both defined by how they would approach the democratic island’s relationship with China — which claims Taiwan as its territory.

The DPP’s Lai Ching-te won this month’s election to be president, but neither of the major parties won enough seats to secure a majority in the 113-seat legislature. Taiwan People’s Party’s (TPP) Ko Wen-je came last in the race to be President, but his party secured eight seats and a quarter of the votes to emerge as kingmaker in the new legislature.

When newly elected legislators take their seats on February 1, the first order of business will be to elect the speaker — an important role that will define Taiwan’s legislative agenda.

After that, whichever party has the TPP’s support will have enough votes to pass legislation.

“For the first time ever, you have a viable third party option that... gets to play that decisive kingmaking minority party status in the parliament,” said political analyst Wen-ti Sung.

TPP’s arrival could mean a more diverse and vibrant democratic scene for Taiwan’s future — or it could also translate to a logjam in Parliament.

But “a greater share of voters who previously felt underrepresented by existing political parties may now feel... a greater sense of empowerment”, Mr. Sung said.

Mr. Ko has differentiated himself by saying it is pointless to argue over the two scenarios of “unification” or “independence”, when there are “real problems” in Taiwan.

Related Topics

Taiwan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.