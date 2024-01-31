Taiwan People’s Party loses out in Presidential polls but emerges as viable third force

January 31, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

Taiwan’s freshly elected lawmakers will meet from February 1, with a new party enjoying an outsized influence over legislation after breaking through the self-ruled island’s long-entrenched two-party system.

Taiwan’s political landscape has been dominated for decades by two parties, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), both defined by how they would approach the democratic island’s relationship with China — which claims Taiwan as its territory.

The DPP’s Lai Ching-te won this month’s election to be president, but neither of the major parties won enough seats to secure a majority in the 113-seat legislature. Taiwan People’s Party’s (TPP) Ko Wen-je came last in the race to be President, but his party secured eight seats and a quarter of the votes to emerge as kingmaker in the new legislature.

When newly elected legislators take their seats on February 1, the first order of business will be to elect the speaker — an important role that will define Taiwan’s legislative agenda.

After that, whichever party has the TPP’s support will have enough votes to pass legislation.

“For the first time ever, you have a viable third party option that... gets to play that decisive kingmaking minority party status in the parliament,” said political analyst Wen-ti Sung.

TPP’s arrival could mean a more diverse and vibrant democratic scene for Taiwan’s future — or it could also translate to a logjam in Parliament.

But “a greater share of voters who previously felt underrepresented by existing political parties may now feel... a greater sense of empowerment”, Mr. Sung said.

Mr. Ko has differentiated himself by saying it is pointless to argue over the two scenarios of “unification” or “independence”, when there are “real problems” in Taiwan.